Jackson State football loses co-offensive coordinator Jason Onyebuagu to South Alabama

Jackson State football's co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Jason Onyebuagu announced Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has accepted an O-line coaching job at the Sun Belt Conference’s South Alabama football team.

X has a profile picture of South Alabama Jaguars under his name.

Onyebuagu will join Major Applewhite, who was hired Jan. 18 as South Alabama's head coach. Onyebuagu and the offensive line's motto last season was 'Big men lead the way'. He helped led JSU to the No.1-ranked offense in the SWAC with 389.4 yards total offense per game.

Onyebuagu stayed exactly one year. He previously worked with Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor when both coached for the North Carolina Central and Taylor was an offensive coach for the Eagles in 2014.

Onyebuagu worked as an offensive line coach (2014), running game coordinator (2015-16) and co-offensive coordinator (2017-18) over a five-year period. He helped lead the Eagles to four straight winning seasons (2014-17) in that stretch.

Onyebuagu coached tight ends in 2021 at Northern Illinois for coach Thomas Hammock. Hammock's brother, Tyquan Hammock, is expected to join Taylor's staff as well.

Onyebuagu was a four-year letter-winner for Northern Illinois (2006-09).

He is a 2009 graduate of Northern Illinois with a degree in communication studies. Onyebuagu was a graduate assistant at North Carolina in 2011 for two seasons and served as an offensive assistant coach for Syracuse. He spent a week with the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship program.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football: South Alabama hires assistant Jason Onyebuagu