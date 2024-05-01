Jack Murphy, Appalachian State University football player, has died

BOONE, N.C. (WGHP) — Appalachian State University football player John “Jack” Murphy has died, the university confirmed Monday.

Appalachian State University said in a statement that Murphy died on Friday.

Jack Murphy (Courtesy of Appalachian State University Athletics)

“It is with deep sadness that we can confirm the death of Appalachian State University student John ’Jack’ Murphy on April 26,” the university said. “The hearts of the App State community are with Jack’s loved ones during this very difficult time. We are respecting his family’s wishes and requests and are providing support and assistance as requested.”

The university did not identify a cause of death but noted that investigators do not suspect any foul play. The university says there was never any danger to individuals on campus.

According to the App State football roster, Murphy was a redshirt junior and offensive lineman from Fairfax, Virginia.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jack Murphy,” App State Football Coach Shawn Clark said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. “He was a beloved Mountaineer. Please keep his loved ones and our App State family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

App State reports that counseling is available to students, including 24/7 staff available to help with urgent mental health concerns. For more information on services at the university, visit App State’s Counseling and Psychological Services website or App State’s Counseling for Faculty and Staff website.

