Jack Gohlke's 10 3-pointers help Oakland stun Kentucky in NCAA tournament first round

Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jack Gohlke

College basketball fans who watched the 14th-seeded Oakland Golden Grizzlies pull off a stunning upset Thursday night of the No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats saw a guard come off the bench to attempt 20 3-point shots, with 0 2-point attempts.

Those who have watched Oakland this season, though, weren't surprised.

Jack Gohlke scored 32 points, making 10 of his 20 3-point attempts and adding two free-throws in 36 minutes. He became the fifth player in NCAA tournament history with at least 10 3-pointers in a game.

Gohlke's effort helped Oakland, representing the Horizon League, advance to the NCAA tournament second round for the first time in school history.

What to know about Gohlke and the Golden Grizzlies:

Gohlke has attempted 347 3-pointers during this season.

Gohlke has attempted just eight field goals that weren't 3-pointers.

Gohlke entered Thursday shooting 37 percent from 3-point range.

The only other game in which Gohlke has attempted at least 20 3-pointers was in Oakland's 10-point loss at Northern Kentucky. Gohlke shot 7-of-20 against the Norse.

Xavier fans remember Oakland from November.

Gohlke didn't have a huge game against the Musketeers at Cintas Center on November 27, making four of his 13 attempts, all from 3-point range.

But Trey Townsend scored 28 points to lift Oakland to an upset of XU.

The Muskies lost by two, after they had entered the game as a 14.5-point favorite.

Gohlke played four seasons at Division II Hillsdale College before transferring to Oakland.

Gohlke is in his first season with the Golden Grizzlies.

Gohlke was first-team all-conference at Hillsdale in 2022-23.

A grad student, Gohlke will be 25 years old in December.

Gohlke didn't quite get the record for most 3-pointers in an NCAA tournament game, but he did make Big Dance history.

Per Fox Sports research, via tweet from John Fanta:

Gohlke scored 32 points against UK without attempting a 2-point field goal, the most points any player has ever scored in an NCAA Tournament game without a single 2-pointer.

Gohlke and Oakland get the winner of Thursday night's Texas Tech-NC State game in the second round.

The Golden Grizzlies have never faced the Red Raiders or the Wolfpack.

Oakland's most lopsided loss of the season came December 20 at Dayton. Gohlke scored just nine on 3-of-8 from 3-point range in the 91-67 defeat.

Gohlke made 10 3-pointers in a game one other time this season for Oakland. He was 10-of-15 from 3-point range in a 107-59 win against IUPU on February 17.

His 32-point total against UK was one more point than he had against IUPU, his previous season-high.

Gohlke and Oakland head coach Greg Kampe, via Twitter from @MarchMadnessMBB :

"We're not a Cinderella"



Jack Gohlke and Greg Kampe react to Oakland's stunning upset over Kentucky 🐻#MarchMadness @OaklandMBB pic.twitter.com/KOC103aPWt — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2024

More from Gohlke from the press conference:

"You have to think you have the same talent level as them. I know they have draft picks and I know I'm not going to the NBA, but I know on any given night, I can compete with those type of guys and our team can compete with those type of guys."



—@OaklandMBB's Jack Gohlke pic.twitter.com/PQqfhCl4O8 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 22, 2024

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jack Gohlke makes 10 3-pointers in Oakland's NCAA upset of Kentucky