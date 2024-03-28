J.K. Dobbins visits Chargers

Free agent running back J.K. Dobbins, having been cleared for all football activities after last year's torn Achilles, is in Los Angeles.

Dobbins has a visit with the Chargers as he attempts to find a new NFL home.

If he signed with the Chargers, Dobbins would reunite with Greg Roman, who was the Ravens' offensive coordinator for Dobbins' entire four-year career in Baltimore and is now the Chargers' offensive coordinator.

When healthy, Dobbins has played well, with a career average of 5.8 yards per carry. But he has rarely been healthy, playing in a total of just nine games over the last three seasons. He's the kind of running back Jim Harbaugh would like in his offense, if he can stay on the field.