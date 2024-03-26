J.J. McCarthy's odds to be second overall pick dramatically improve

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has said that his former Michigan quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, will be the first pick in the draft. That's still unlikely, but there's a growing belief he could go No. 2.

DraftKings Sportsbook has moved McCarthy from +2500 to be the second pick to +500, following his Pro Day workout and building chatter that the Commanders will opt for the guy who won a national championship in January.

The Commanders could hold that selection, or they could trade it to someone else who possibly would take McCarthy.

Many believe LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will be, or should be, the second overall pick. Chris Simms has Daniels as the clear No. 2 to USC's Caleb Williams.

We'll find out who goes where in round one exactly one month from tonight, when the draft gets started in Detroit.