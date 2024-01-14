J.J. McCarthy declares for 2024 NFL draft, forgoing senior season with Michigan football

J.J. McCarthy, the man anointed by Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh as the greatest quarterback in program history, will not return to Ann Arbor for a senior season.

McCarthy announced Sunday he will forego his final year of eligibility with the Wolverines and enter his name into the 2024 NFL draft (which will be held in Detroit), ending his stellar collegiate career in Ann Arbor.

"Forever a Michigan Man," McCarthy's tweeted with a blue heart and prayer hands.

A three-year letter-winner and two-year starter, McCarthy finished with a record of 40-3 during his tenure at Michigan. He went 27-1 the past two seasons as a starter as his career included consecutive wins over Michigan State and three straight over Ohio State and Penn State, three consecutive outright Big Ten Championships for the first time in program history, and its first three College Football Playoff semifinal appearances.

After suffering disappointing losses following the 2021 season (34-11 to Georgia in the Orange Bowl) and the 2022 season (51-45 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl), McCathy vowed to bring the Wolverines to the top of the mountain in 2023.

It's exactly what he did, as he and the program's six senior captains led the charge from the offseason through Saturday's parade and celebration event at Crisler Center, as U-M became just the fourth team in program history to go 15-0 in the CFP era.

McCarthy, of course, was a major part of that success. The junior completed 208 of 332 passes (72.3% completions) with 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions as he finished No. 3 in the nation in QBR (88.3) and also had 64 rushes for 202 yards and another three scores.

McCarthy finishes atop the program's charts in career completion percentage (67.6%) and career efficiency rating (161.6), while he finished No. 4 all time in passing touchdowns (49), No. 4 in completions in a single season (240), No. 6 all time in passing yards (6,226) and most importantly No. 1 with the best winning percentage (.964) as a starter of any QB to ever wear the maize and blue.

Questions have circled McCarthy and his future all season, but been when Harbaugh approached him about it during bowl prep, his quarterback said he wanted to stay locked in on the task at hand. Harbaugh told the Free Press on Friday he had recently had discussions with McCarthy about his future, as well as a number of players, and last month did confirm his own sentiments about where the junior stands in his career arc.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates after the 34-13 win over Washington to win the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

"I can't lie and say I don't think he's NFL-ready," Harbaugh said in December. "I very much think he's NFL-ready."

The question now, is who else does, and where? McCarthy has been widely projected to go in the first round in NFL mock drafts — this one by USA TODAY has him going No. 13 to the Raiders, ESPN has him going No. 12 to the Broncos — however there has been a mixed back in terms of reactions to when and where he will go.

This quarterback class is seen as relatively deep, led by USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye, but also features guys like Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix and of course, McCarthy.

Only three times this season was the junior asked to throw the ball 23 times or more during power five play; however when he was called upon he showed his ability to rise to the moment. Take the final drive of regulation against Alabama in the Rose Bowl for example, when he ran for 16 yards and completed 3 of 4 passes for 60 yards and the game-tying touchdown to Roman Wilson with 1:34 to play to eventually earn the win.

McCarthy's decision to leave was always seen as a possibility and in the end, for as much of a team-first player as he's been throughout his career, it shouldn't be seen as much of a surprise. The three-year run culminated last Monday with the program's greatest moment in its 144-year history.

Groups of men came back with a single purpose and achieved exactly what they came to do. When McCarthy spoke at Crisler Center on Saturday evening, he sounded like a young man, still 20, who wanted to express his gratitude before taking the biggest step of his life.

"I just want to let you guys know that no matter what decision comes with this, Michigan will forever be in my heart," he said. "I will be proud to be known as a Michigan man. I love you all. Go blue."

In the end, McCarthy proved Harbaugh needed the right quarterback to win at Michigan.

Not a transfer who has managed another program (Jake Ruddock), not a big body (Wilton Speight), not the Illinois transfer (Brandon Peters), not the pro-style Texas Kid (John O'Korn), not the ballyhooed five-star transfer (Shea Patterson), not the tempting athlete with a cannon for an arm (Joe Milton) and not even the man who got U-M to its first Big Ten title in 17 years (Cade McNamara).

McCarthy was that guy and nothing will ever change that. But now, it's time for his next step.

Also declaring for the NFL draft over the past 24 hours: senior running back Blake Corum, senior defensive back Josh Wallace and senior defensive end Braiden McGregor.

