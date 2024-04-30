A.J. Brown: Being highest-paid WR means nothing, I want to prove it

Before the Eagles started adding rookies to their roster last week, they took care of some business with one of their veteran players.

They signed wide receiver A.J. Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that made him the NFL's best-paid wideout. It was the second contract Brown has signed with the Eagles since the 2022 trade that brought him to Philadelphia and Brown said at a Tuesday press conference that he hopes to play the rest of his career for the Eagles.

Brown also said that moving to the top of the salary list for receivers isn't going to change anything about how he approaches the game.

“Nothing. I want to prove it. It’s a blessing, I can say, but we don’t play on paper. Nobody cares what’s in the bank account when you step between the lines," Brown said.

Brown's partner in the receiving corps Devonta Smith also signed a contract extension with the Eagles this offseason and Brown said "the sky's the limit" for what the duo will be able to do over their time together in the offense. If that's the case, both investments will be well worth it.