IU basketball vs. Nebraska player ratings: 'Our starting two guards were awful tonight.'

IU basketball had won seven straight vs. Nebraska. Emphasis on had.

On Wednesday in Lincoln, the Cornhuskers shucked recent history and beat the Hoosiers, 86-70, in a pretty tepid IU performance. IU (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) never really threatened to win this game as Nebraska (12-2, 2-1) got fat off 18 Hoosiers' turnovers.

Not even the return of sixth-year point guard Xavier Johnson could lighten up what was a pretty disheartening night for IU, with its flaws clearly exposed.

3 REASONS: IU takes a beating in Nebraska as Huskers rout Hoosiers

Player ratings on a scale of 1 to 10.

STARTERS

∎ Kel'el Ware — Really the only thing that was working offensively for IU in the first half (other than Anthony Walker free throws). Ware scored the game's opening basket and was 6-of-8 from the field with 12 first-half points, doing all his damage in the paint. He was even more efficient in the second half with Malik Reneau throwing three lobs for easy Ware dunks the primary IU offense. He finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in a team-high 34 minutes. He did his part, he just didn't get much help. Rating: 8.5

∎ Malik Reneau — Stop us if you've heard this before: Reneau's impact was limited because of foul trouble. He picked up his second foul with 6:49 left the in first half and that was pretty much it. First half stat line: 2 points, 0 rebounds. He stayed out of foul trouble in the second half and hit two 3s and provided three lobs for Ware dunks. He finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, but IU needed that effort in the first half, not when the game was getting away from it. Rating: 5.5

∎ Mackenzie Mgbako — The reigning Big Ten freshman of the week drilled an early 3 off a curl, but picked his up second foul after a Trey Galloway turnover with 15:21 left in the first half, and played just seven first-half minutes. He added another 3 late, but that was it. Six points on 2-of-8 shooting with just one rebound in 20 minutes. Rating: 3.5

∎ Trey Galloway — He had a nice early cut for a laup and then a strong take on the next possession. But that was basically it until two 3s that were too little, too late. Rating: 3.5

∎ Xavier Johnson — Playing for the first time since Nov. 26, there was some obvious rust. Johnson had zero points, four turnovers and two fouls in 10 first-half minutes (though he did have three assists). Mike Woodson had quick hook in the second half, pulling Johnson two minutes into the second half in favor of Gabe Cupps. He returned with nine minutes left and IU down 13, but Johnson's return to the lineup did not provide the spark Hoosiers fans were hoping for. Rating: 3.5

Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson: Said starting guards were awful tonight — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) January 4, 2024

RESERVES

∎ Gabe Cupps — He played 26 minutes to Johnson's 15, and actually looked for his shot a bit (he took three, and made two). He did a good job on the boards, pulling down five defensive rebounds and had three assists, including a nice cross-court pass for a Reneau 3. Rating: 6.0

∎ Kaleb Banks — He got extended minutes with Mgbako in foul trouble, but he's a complete non-factor on offense. He managed to play seven first-half minutes without recording a stat — other than a foul. He plays at 100mph when 65 would be just fine. He fouled Sam Hoiberg on a 3 when IU was trying to make a push (Hoiberg hit all three) then committed a turnover and was pulled in favor of CJ Gunn. Rating: 3.0

∎ Anthony Walker — Averaging more than 13 points over his past three games, Walker executed a nice pick-and-roll for a layup, and at times when IU's offense bogged down, he just drove to the hoop looking for a whistle. His 5-of-6 performance from the line kept IU in touching distance in the first half. He was less effective in the second half and played less with Reneau staying out of foul trouble. He was the only Hoosier to jump off the bench to pick up Cupps late in the game after the freshman guard dove into photographers in attempts to save a ball. Hey, it's a blowout loss, look for positives where you can. Rating: 6.0

∎ Anthony Leal — Leal hadn't played in a game with Xavier Johnson healthy, but after some spirited work over the holidays and easing Johnson back in, Leal earned some minutes in Mike Woodson's rotation. He nailed a 3 and was fouled — but missed the freebie. Woodson went back to Leal in the second half ahead of Johnson, and Leal made his impact grabbing a few loose rebounds in limited action. Rating: 5.0

∎ CJ Gunn — Entered the game for first time with 10 minutes left in second half as Woodson went deep in his bench looking for a spark. Gunn was chasing Keisei Tominaga, allowing the Nebraska guard to bury a 3 and then on the next trip, fouled Tominaga on a 3-pointer. He had three points and a steal in six minutes, and tied Reneau with a team-best +/- of +1. Rating: 5.0

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Nebraska: Kel'el Ware gets no help in loss