Islanders top Penguins, 5-4, to finish regular season

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins closed out their 2023-24 season with a 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena Wednesday night.

Islanders winger Simon Holmstrom broke a 4-4 tie when he scored from inside the left circle at 14:27 of the third period, and New York goalie Ilya Sorokin denied Sidney Crosby on a penalty shot with 29.5 seconds left in regulation to preserve the lead.

The Penguins finished with a 38-32-12 record, 23-14-4 at PPG Paints Arena and 15-18-8 on the road. That was good for 88 points, three fewer than in 2022-23 and their lowest total in an 82-game season since since they recorded 58 in 2005-06.

Read more at pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Roof of Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream in Kennywood Park catches fire LATEST: Thousands without power after severe storms move through western Pennsylvania No fish tale: Customs officers find meth in ice chest filled with seafood VIDEO: Wet weather dampening start to youth soccer seasons DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts