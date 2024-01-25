Isiah Pacheco participated in walk-through, but won't practice on Thursday

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will once again be held out of practice, but he does appear to be trending toward playing in Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Ravens.

Head coach Andy Reid said in his Thursday press conference that Pacheco (toe) participated in the day's walk-through.

Pacheco said himself on Wednesday that he "absolutely" is expecting to play against Baltimore.

In the divisional-round victory over the Bills, Pacheco rushed for 97 yards with a touchdown and caught one pass for 14 yards.

Reid also noted that guard Joe Thuney (pectoral), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps), and receiver Skyy Moore (knee) won’t practice on Thursday.

But safety Mike Edwards (concussion) is slated to make his return to the practice field.

Kansas City’s full Thursday injury report will be released later in the day.