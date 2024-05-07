Ish Loya named head boys basketball coach at Rio Grande High School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Ish Loya is the new boys basketball coach for the Rio Grande Ravens. Loya, a former Valley Vikings basketball star, is inheriting a team that finished 6-19 last season. “I’m excited about it,” said Loya. “You know, we’re going to use our strengths, maximize those as much as we can. But, yes, we’re going to play fast. We’re going to be in your face. We’re going to be physical and just play hard.” Prior to the new job with the Ravens, Loya was associate head coach at Northern New Mexico College during the 2022-23 season. He replaces Mario Armendariz.

