Isaiah Thomas wants Celtics stars to dominate in the playoffs

Isaiah Thomas is a Boston Celtics legend. The ‘King of the Fourth’ was a core part of the early Brad Stevens teams. Now, he’s watching some of his former teammates compete for an NBA championship under Joe Mazzulla. The Celtics currently hold a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

On Sunday (May 13), Thomas joined NBC Sports pregame broadcast to share his thoughts on what the Celtics need in order to compete for a championship this season. The veteran guard pinpointed the performances of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, noting how both need to dominate on a nightly basis if the Celtics want to challenge for the top prize in basketball.

During his time with the Celtics, Thomas was a dominant scorer. As such, it comes as no surprise that he wants Boston’s best two players to follow in his footsteps and take over games on the offensive end.

You can watch Thomas’ full conversation regarding the Celtics and his own NBA future by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire