Is Jaylen Brown the leader of the Boston Celtics?

For much of the Boston Celtics’ run in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, star Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum has not been the best player on his team, and in many regards, has not been the vocal leader of the team. The latter role has been, by and large, fellow star forward Jaylen Brown in the eyes of many fans and analysts.

Is this the right take regarding the Georgia native’s role with the Celtics? Or is there more than one way to lead on this star-studded roster? And if the team is winning games consistently, does it even matter in the longer run?

Following the game, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon will team up with Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell to discuss the key elements of Boston’s win and Brown’s significant contribution to the game.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire