Has Jayson Tatum been good for the Boston Celtics in the 2024 postseason?

Star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been under a lot of criticism by a section of the fan base for a perceived subpar level of play, while other Boston fans do not see the issue. And in fact, they think he’s been playing great. So who is right?

The St. Louis native has been scoring (24.2%) the least he has in the postseason since 2019, and his worst efficiency from deep (26.3%) since joining the league. Is it because of all the attention he gets on the court now? Or are there other things at work that are slowing him down?

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning welcomes Bleacher Report’s Mo Dakhil to the “Garden Report” podcast to discuss Tatum and his playoff performance. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire