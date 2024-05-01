Irish Cup 'everything' after league disappointment - Mulgrew

Mulgrew has won the Irish Cup seven times in his career [Inpho]

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew believes that winning the Irish Cup would help to "soften the blow" of missing out on the Irish Premiership title.

The Blues were pipped to the league title by Larne for the second consecutive season, but they did win the League Cup this campaign.

Mulgrew, a seven-time winner of this competition, hopes that his side can channel the disappointment and use it to get them over the line on Saturday.

"At this stage of the season the Irish Cup is everything after the disappointment of the league, it is another trophy for us to win and finish the season on the high," he said.

'2021 final was very special'

He continued: "It’s something you never get fed up with playing in big occasions and I’m hungry to continue that on.

"I think finishing with two of the cups would minimise the disappointment of the league."

Mulgrew, 37, captained Linfield to their last Irish Cup success in 2021 when they beat Larne 2-1 in the final at Mourneview Park.

The midfielder has fond memories of the decider which took place during the pandemic but admits Saturday's final will be a different prospect entirely.

"I think with that final it was very special, with what everyone had been through and the restriction on fans [only 500 from each club were in attendance] that we were able to give them something back," he explained.

"It was a great occasion as it was a league and cup double that season.

"Come Saturday it will be different massive crowd, two teams that haven’t played each other in the final in years but have been right up there.

"Hopefully it will be a great showcase."

'We have to dust ourselves down'

McClean has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions for Linfield this season [Inpho]

Fellow Blues midfielder Kyle McClean, who was named Irish Premiership Player of the Year, is looking forward to playing in his first Irish Cup final after an injury plagued couple of seasons.

"It’s a game I’ve wanted to play in, and it would top off the season to add silverware despite not winning the league," he said.

"I’ve had a difficult couple of years after my knee injury and I’m just happy to get back playing regularly and I have been on a good run, so it’s been great how I’ve performed."

McClean echoed Mulgrew's sentiment that Linfield must get over the hurt of missing out on the league title again in their quest to finish the campaign on a positive note.

"We have to dust ourselves down and look forward to the final. I would swap any individual award to get my hands on the Irish Cup."

The 25-year old is expecting a tough test against Cliftonville, who finished third in the league, but he is ready to embrace the occasion in front of a sold-out crowd at Windsor Park.

"Cliftonville have had a great season and for large parts of the season they were the form team," he admitted.

"The games between us this season have been tight and there have been good battles, so it will be a good game in front of a lively crowd.

"It will be electric and we’re really looking forward to."