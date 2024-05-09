Ireland face Pakistan in T20 World Cup build-up

George Dockrell was brought into the Ireland set-up as a left-arm spinner in 2010 but has since also developed into a highly effective middle-order batter [Getty Images]

Ireland v Pakistan - T20 international series (first of three games)

Venue: Castle Avenue, Dublin Date: 10 May Time: 15:00 BST

Coverage: Scorecards and match reports on BBC Sport website & app

Ireland all-round George Dockrell says the three-match home series against Pakistan over the next week will be ideal preparation for their T20 World Cup challenge which begins in New York against India on 5 June.

Irish conditions may not be quite the same as in the Big Apple or Florida where Ireland's four opening World Cup group games will be played.

But the Dublin weather looks set to behave at least for Friday's opener although showers are forecast for the contests on Sunday and Tuesday.

"It’s some great cricket to kick off our summer and especially playing at home is fantastic," said Dockrell, 31, who broke into the Ireland set-up as a spinner in 2010 but has also since developed into a highly effective middle-order batter.

Following the three Pakistan contests at Clontarf, the Irish will be involved in a further four-game T20 tournament in the Netherlands against the hosts and Scotland before they travel to USA.

"We’ve got a fantastic schedule building into the World Cup and really looking forward to the next month and a bit."

The Pakistan games will offer both sides the opportunity to size each other up for their concluding World Cup group game in Florida on 16 June, with the Irish having faced Canada and USA following the opening India contest.

Dockrell insists the Irish will be aiming for "wins" over the next week, even though he says the home side have the height of respect for the opposition.

"They are obviously a great outfit so you are not only being able to express yourself and be playing in that high-level cricket and building towards the World Cup but also you’re able to see one of the oppositions that you will ultimately be playing which is very beneficial," added the Dubliner.

"It’s some great cricket to kick off our summer and especially playing at home is fantastic."

But while Ireland have plenty of competitive action before they head to the US, Dockrell acknowledges that excitement is already building about the looming World Cup challenge.

The Irish enjoyed a highly successful 2022 tournament in Australia when opening group stages wins over West Indies and Scotland secured a place in the Super 12s where they defeated eventual winners England.

The way the fixtures fall, it's possible Ireland's final opening group game against Pakistan could be a shootout for a place in the next stage.

"If we’re in that situation coming into the last game with that chance to qualify, we’ll be in a great spot," added the all-rounder.

World Cup pitches shipped from Australia

Dockrell says the prospect of playing cricket on the pitches in the US which have been shipped from Australia is novel.

"It will be really interesting to see how it goes.

"It’s really exciting to have this kind of project taken by the ICC [International Cricket Council] and seeing can they do such an event, with the temporary ground."

Ireland opening games against India and Canada will take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York before the Irish move to Florida for their games with the co-hosts and Pakistan.

The Irish named their World Cup selection earlier this week with former Ulster rugby wing Ross Adair joining his brother Mark in the 14-man squad who will travel to the USA.