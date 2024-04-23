Iowa State lands a much-needed big man in Joshua Jefferson of St. Mary's

T.J. Otzelberger’s recruiting for next season just might be over – with Joshua Jefferson of St. Mary's committing to what could be another high-level Iowa State men’s basketball team.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder who averaged 10.2 points and 6.5 rebounds during 26 starts before a knee injury sidelined him the final month of the season, announced Tuesday on social media he’s joining the Cyclones. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Jefferson is Iowa State’s 12th scholarship player for the 2024-25 season, one below what the NCAA allows, which isn’t uncommon for Otzelberger. He’s been known to keep at least one scholarship open – just in case there’s a late, offseason need.

If that’s the case, the 12 players on scholarship include six returnees, two true freshmen and four transfers.

Former St. Mary's star Joshua Jefferson (with the ball) is transferring to Iowa State.

Jefferson’s commitment is expected to help offset the departures of bigs Rob Jones, Hason Ward, Tre King and Omaha Biliew.

Jefferson is a defensive specialist, which plays perfectly into what has been Iowa State’s identity under Otzelberger. He also visited Virginia and TCU. His highlights before suffering the knee injury were four double-doubles, including a 16-point, 11-rebound effort during a victory against Gonzaga.

Here’s what Iowa State’s roster looks like, after Jefferson's commitment:

Transfers (four): Brandon Chattfield, 6-10 forward, from Seattle; Nate Heise, 6-5 guard from Northern Iowa; Dishon Jackson, 6-11 center from Charlotte, and Jefferson, 6-8 from St. Mary’s.

Freshmen recruits (two): Nojus Indrusaitis, guard; Dwayne Pierce, forward.

Returnees (six): Tamin Lipsey, guard; Demarion Watson, wing; Curtis Jones, guard; Keshon Gilbert, guard; Milan Momcilovic, forward, J.T. Rock, center.

St. Mary's forward Joshua Jefferson shoots the ball against Gonzaga on Feb. 3 at Spokane, Wash.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 52nd year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

