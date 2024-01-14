Iowa State basketball cruises past Oklahoma State

AMES – A little wait was plenty worth it for Iowa State men’s basketball.

The Cyclones shrugged off a sloppy start and eventually pieced together an impressive 66-42 victory Saturday night over Oklahoma State in a game that was delayed multiple hours due to the extreme winter weather sweeping through the state.

Oklahoma State (8-8, 0-3 Big 12) led for the game’s first 10 minutes, but Iowa State (13-3, 2-1) eventually took control and never ceded it back to the Cowboys.

After gaining the lead, Iowa State never looked back, getting its lead to 20 just after the midway point of the second half.

Tamin Lipsey had 17 points to pace the Cyclones while Milan Momcilovic had 12 points and six rebounds. Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert both had five assists.

The win caps an undefeated homestand for Iowa State, which gave No. 2 Houston its first loss of the season Tuesday. The Cyclones have a pair of road games next week against BYU (Tuesday) and TCU (Saturday).

Travel woes

The game started 2 hours, 15 minutes later than originally scheduled as the extreme winter weather delayed Oklahoma State’s travel.

“Couldn’t get out (Friday) because of weather in Des Moines,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton tweeted Saturday afternoon. “Left Stillwater this morning at 6am for OKC. Plane in OKC was grounded with maintenance shortly after we arrived.

“Was told to go to Norman and that a smaller plane could get us up there… shortly thereafter, told that the plane there is frozen (no de-ice equipment).”

Much of the state was under a ‘travel not advised’ warning with windchills nearing –40 degrees, and it limited the usually at-capacity Hilton Coliseum to to about a third of its normal crowd.

Hason Ward’s contributions continue to increase

Iowa State has unquestionably added a new dynamic to its game with the return of Hason Ward.

The 6-foot-9 senior missed the bulk of the non-conference schedule after having foot surgery, but has immediately given Iowa State an improved interior presence on both ends.

Ward had 12 points and five rebounds against the Cowboys, and he’s added a vertical dimension to Iowa State’s offense as a lob threat near the rim.

Up next

Iowa State will quickly head west for its next game, a Tuesday night matchup in Provo against BYU.

The 17th-ranked Cougars earned their first-ever Big 12 win Saturday against UCF after dropping their first two league games to Cincinnati and Baylor. BYU is 13-3 overall.

The game will tip at 8 p.m. and be broadcast by ESPN+.

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him on X at @TravisHines21.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State basketball stays perfect at home with win over Cowboys