Inter Miami adding a Dolphins-inspired aqua shirt this summer. Here’s what we know

Inter Miami is about to add a splash of Miami Dolphins aqua to its summer uniform color palette.

Bleacher Report posted Wednesday a photo of “Inter Miami’s rumored new third kit,” and although it is not known if that is exactly what the shirt will look like, a source with knowledge of the new Dolphins-inspired shirt confirmed that adidas will be shipping them to distributors in late June and they are expected to go on sale in July, just in time for Leagues Cup and Dolphins training camp.

The third shirt, which joins the pink and black shirts, pays homage to the Dolphins and will be aqua with orange trim.

Inter Miami’s rumored new third kit pic.twitter.com/5McmwPepYT — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 1, 2024

It is sure to be a hit with South Florida fans, many of whom are fans of the local football and futbol teams, and also a way for the teams to cross promote to their fan bases.

Both teams can also capitalize on Messimania.

Lionel Messi’s No. 10 pink Inter Miami shirt became the most-sold jersey of 2023 within 45 minutes of his jersey launch on MLSStore.com, the league’s retail site, last summer, and became the most sold jersey in the history of MLSStore.com within three days. Inter Miami also set an MLSStore.com all-time unit and revenue record last season, despite being near the bottom of the standings most of the year.