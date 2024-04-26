Instant reaction to the Lions trading up to select Terrion Arnold

It had been a fairly docile night in the NFL Draft media center in Detroit as the picks rolled into the 20s. There were a couple of eyebrow-raising picks, but for the most part, the reactions were pretty subdued.

Then came The Trade. The Detroit Lions moved up from No. 29 to No. 24, trading with the Dallas Cowboys to go get Alabama CB Terrion Arnold.

Even though the media center is filled with folks from all around the country covering all 32 NFL teams, the excitement was very real when the Arnold pick was revealed. And I was, uncontrollably, one of the instigators of the excitement.

I love this move. I love being aggressive to get the guy I was told at the NFL Scouting Combine in early March was the No. 1 defensive player on the Lions board. He’s an exceptional schematic fit, a press-man corner with confidence, play strength and savvy. His football IQ, his commitment to attacking in run defense, his ability to trail and to know when to drop off are all outstanding.

Arnold should vault to the top of the Lions depth chart at cornerback, though Carlton Davis won’t give that up without a fight. And fight for it they will, which is exactly what head coach Dan Campbell desires. Arnold’s culture fit is a perfect one.

The price to move up five spots is a little steep. Giving up No. 73 overall, acquired in the T.J. Hockenson trade, and only netting an extra seventh-rounder in 2025 to go with the first-round pick swap definitely swings in Dallas’ favor on the draft trade value charts. But there’s always a tax to move up, and I love that the Lions and Brad Holmes were willing to pay it to go land their desired player. No playing scared, not in Detroit.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire