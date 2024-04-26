Lions trade up to draft Alabama CB Terrion Arnold

The Detroit Lions waited a while before making their move in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. The Lions traded up to the No. 24 overall pick from No. 29, dealing with the Dallas Cowboys to jump up and select Alabama CB Terrion Arnold.

The Lions traded No. 29 overall and a third-round pick, No. 73, acquired in the T.J. Hockenson trade from the Minnesota Vikings. The Cowboys traded No. 24 and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to land Arnold.

M

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire