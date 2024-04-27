Instant analysis of Patriots selecting G Layden Robinson with No. 103 pick

The New England Patriots are banking on the finished product being better with Texas A&M guard Layden Robinson.

That hope alone was enough to entice them to use the No. 103 pick in the fourth round to get him in Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft.

The grayest cloud hanging over Robinson’s head is obviously his lack of consistency. There are times when he looks like an absolute terror in the trenches and others when things fall off significantly.

He’s a stud in pass protection, and he can power through defenders in run blocking. There were times throughout his run at Texas A&M when he flashed high-level talent. Unfortunately, those moments didn’t stick around long enough for him to go higher on the draft board.

This is where coaching is going to have to come into play. The Patriots will have to do a better job of developing their offensive players, particularly Robinson, to get the most out of them.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted that Robinson had the third-most penalties for an interior offensive lineman in the SEC last season. So that’s another area that’ll need improvement at the next level.

The potential is obviously there for Robinson to learn behind the scenes and make the necessary improvements to realize his true potential in New England.

That happening is a scary possibility for opposing defenses.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire