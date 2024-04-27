Instant analysis of Chargers selecting CB Cam Hart

The Chargers have doubled up at cornerback.

After selecting Maryland CB Tarheeb Still with the 137th pick, Los Angeles went back to the well at 140, selecting Notre Dame CB Cam Hart.

A three-year starter at Notre Dame, Hart has long been a potential Chargers target after LA sent scouts to multiple Fighting Irish games in 2023. New safeties coach Chris O’Leary was also in South Bend with Hart prior to taking the job with Los Angeles and Jim Harbaugh.

Hart gave up more than 25 yards in a game just once in 2023, thanks to a combination of length and GPS speed (23.01 mph) that defies his pedestrian 4.50 40-yard dash time. While not a ball-hawk corner – Hart did not have an interception in his last 32 games in college – he comes with a fascinating package of tools that will make him a valuable punt gunner at the very least.

Hart does come with some injury risk – he’s had three shoulder surgeries in the last five years, including offseason surgery between the 2022 and 2023 seasons. But if he stays healthy, his eyes and athleticism could very well turn him into a starting corner for Los Angeles for years to come.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire