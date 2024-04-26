Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Jacksonville Jaguars select Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

The run on receivers paused after the ninth pick in this draft and was rejuvenated when the Jacksonville Jaguars picked LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas Jr. projects as an immediate starter on the outside opposite Christian Kirk after receiver Calvin Ridley’s departure. He is a deep ball monster and should replace some of that production in his rookie season with the Jaguars.

Size, speed, length, and explosion, Brian Thomas Jr. was a nightmare to defend on the loaded LSU offense. Thomas Jr. will bring that same level of deep ball production to the next level and force defenses to respect the deep portions of the field.

Grade: A

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire