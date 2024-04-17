After injury cut season short, Purdue football's Max Klare returning to form

WEST LAFAYETTE — Max Klare was on his way to a breakout season.

Then, he suffered a non-contact leg injury against Illinois and watched the final seven games.

But if spring practices were any indication, Klare is returning to the form that made Purdue football's offense dependent on the 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end.

"He's looked really good and we've tried to be smart with his reps this spring, just coming off the injury," offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. "But when he's out there, he can do some great things and it's a luxury."

Klare played in the first five games last season, starting four.

His coming out party came in his first start, at Virginia Tech, where Klare caught eight passes for 64 yards.

Klare would snag 22 receptions for 196 yards, becoming a reliable short yardage option.

"He's one of the best tight ends that I've been around. He's a great player," quarterback Hudson Card said. "He can block and he also runs some of the best routes that I've been around. He makes my life easy and he's going to do some special things."

In last Saturday's spring game, Klare had three catches for 14 yards, showing he's well on his way back to being a key member of Purdue's tight end corps, a group that this upcoming season also will include Klare's brother, Luke, who'll be a freshman walk-on.

Klare now has a better understanding of Purdue's system, entering year two under Harrell and head coach Ryan Walters, and with Card behind center.

As he gets back to 100 percent, Klare wants to showcase that last season was just a small taste of what he's capable of.

Klare hopes to become one of the best tight ends in the Big Ten.

"That's what I'm reaching for," Klare said. "Whether I get it or not, who knows, but it's what I'm reaching for every day."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron (8) tackles Purdue Boilermakers tight end Max Klare (86) during the NCAA football game, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Syracuse Orange won 35-20.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue's Max Klare, back from injury, aims to be Big Ten's best TE