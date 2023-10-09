Injuries pile on Purdue football at midway point of season

WEST LAFAYETTE − Purdue football's first half of the 2023 season went from bad to worse.

Coach Ryan Walters confirmed Monday afternoon the Boilermakers will be without several starters on Saturday against Ohio State and beyond.

Additionally, quarterback Hudson Card is playing through an injury he sustained Sept. 30 against Illinois.

None of which is good news with the third-ranked Buckeyes visiting Ross-Ade Stadium for Saturday's noon kickoff.

"The injury bug hit us the second day of fall camp when (receiver) Jahmal Edrine went down with the knee ..." Walters said. "It comes with the territory. It's a race that we all signed up for when we decided to play this beautiful game.

More: Purdue football's Hudson Card is under fire, and the Boilers need to fix that

"We've got a locker room full of guys that are obviously compassionate for the guys that are not playing anymore, but also are here for the opportunity for themselves to go play football. It's always been the next man up mentality and we'll adjust as a staff."

Among the list of known injuries and their statuses:

∎ Starting right tackle Marcus Mbow, a freshman All-American and All-Big Ten honorable mention last season, suffered a leg injury in Saturday's game at Iowa and left on a cart. Mbow is done for the season. Sixth-year senior Daniel Johnson and grad transfer Evan Farrell are listed atop the depth chart at right tackle this week.

∎ Cornerback Marquis Wilson is done for the season. Wilson did not play at Iowa last Saturday. Wilson had been Purdue's best corner through five games, racking up 20 tackles and six pass breakups after transferring from Penn State. Freshman Derrick Rogers Jr. is expected to start against Ohio State.

∎ Another lost for the year casualty is redshirt freshman tight end Max Klare, who was a big target for Card early while Garrett Miller was rehabbing. Klare caught 22 passes for 196 yards over five games before injuring his leg against Illinois on Sept. 30. Miller has come back to full, or nearly full, health in recent weeks.

∎ Running back Tyrone Tracy missed most of the Iowa game after a first half injury, following just four carries.

"I would be shocked if he played this week," Walters said.

Tracy rushed for a touchdown in each of Purdue's first five games and also had a kickoff return touchdown against Fresno State. Tracy is Purdue's second leading rusher and started the past two games. Devin Mockobee and Dylan Downing will handle the load this week if Tracy doesn't play.

∎ Kicker Ben Freehill remains out. Julio Macias has handled extra points and field goals the past three games.

∎ Middle linebacker OC Brothers missed the past two games. In his place, Yanni Karlaftis has played well. Brothers' status for Saturday was unknown as of Walters' Monday press conference.

∎ Card practiced last Thursday ahead of the Iowa game and Walters said Purdue's quarterback wasn't at risk of further damaging the injury. Card suffered six sacks against Iowa.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football battling injuries as No. 3 Ohio State looms