Infantino leads tributes to Argentina's 1978 World Cup winner Menotti

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks at a press conferenceon the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Tom Weller/dpa

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has led the tributes to Argentina's 1978 World Cup-winning coach César Luis Menotti, whose death was announced on Sunday.

"Many coaches have followed Menotti's vision of the beautiful game and his playing philosophy will be his legacy. César loved his country as much as Argentina loved him. He will forever remain in the memory of the football world," Infantino wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Menotti, who led the Albiceleste to their first World Cup title in 197 on home soil, died at the age of 85.

Argentina's 1978 World Cup top scorer Mario Kempes said: "César Menotti was much more than just a colleague, he was a friend and an invaluable mentor to me. His passion for the game, his tactical wisdom and his humility inspired entire generations of players and coaches, including myself."

Lionel Messi, who captained Argentina to their third World Cup title 44 years later in Qatar in 2022, wrote: "One of the great figures of our football has left us. My condolences to his family and loved ones."

Menotti, like Messi, came from the city of Rosario.