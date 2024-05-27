Indy 500 one-liners: How every driver finished the thrilling, eventful 2024 race
INDIANAPOLIS -- Weather delayed the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 by about four hours. It was worth the wait. A thrilling finish saw Josef Newgarden pass Pato O'Ward with two turns left on the final lap to clinch back-to-back Indy 500 wins for the Team Penske star.
Here's one-liners for the full 33-car field on how they fared in Sunday's race.
1. Josef Newgarden — The milk tasted sweeter the second time around.
2. Pato O’Ward — Second place frustrates young IndyCar phenom.
3. Scott Dixon — The second win eludes IndyCar’s modern legend.
4. Alexander Rossi — Not quite enough at the end, but a finish to be proud of.
5. Alex Palou — Maintains points lead with solid result.
6. Scott McLaughlin — Leading the most laps led to his best Indy finish.
7. Kyle Kirkwood — Robust showing for Andretti’s sole finisher.
8. Santino Ferrucci — Strong early momentum could not be sustained late.
9. Rinus VeeKay — Another solid race for Ed Carpenter Racing’s star racer.
10. Conor Daly — Race’s biggest gainer had perhaps his best drive at Indy.
11. Callum Ilott — Shaky race start leads to great recovery effort.
12. Christian Rasmussen — Top finishing rookie performed very well in his first IndyCar oval race.
13. Christian Lundgaard — Turned the race’s fastest lap in an impressive showing.
14. Takuma Sato — Didn’t quite get the winning magic back this time with RLL Racing.
15. Graham Rahal — Showed well after a frustrating qualifying weekend.
16. Sting Ray Robb — Prayer powered him to lead 23 laps.
17. Ed Carpenter — Finished where he started.
18. Kyle Larson — Speeding on pit road can destroy a promising race.
19. Romain Grosjean — Kept it all together to master the challenge of finishing.
20. Helio Castroneves — The Drive for Five stays alive.
21. Kyffin Simpson — Never put a wheel wrong all race long.
22. Agustin Canapino —Pit road speeding penalty ruins otherwise competitive race.
23. Colton Herta — Light contact eliminates a young charger’s chances.
24. Will Power — Late accident throws wrench into championship chase.
25. Marco Andretti — An unfortunate spin keeps the Andretti family out of victory lane.
26. Ryan Hunter-Reay — A very impressive save for a very unfortunate ending.
27. Felix Rosenqvist — His race ended better than last year’s race, even if it ended earlier.
28. Linus Lundqvist — Four wide doesn’t work for a rookie at Indianapolis.
29. Katherine Legge — Engine failure ends frustrating month for popular racer.
30. Marcus Armstrong — Engine failure robs rookie of promising run.
31. Tom Blomqvist — A rookie mistake proves costly for others.
32. Pietro Fittipaldi — Did the right thing but was an unfortunate victim.
33. Marcus Ericsson — A frustrating end to a frustrating month.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indy 500 one-liners: How every driver finished the thrilling 2024 race