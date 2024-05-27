Indy 500 one-liners: How every driver finished the thrilling, eventful 2024 race

INDIANAPOLIS -- Weather delayed the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 by about four hours. It was worth the wait. A thrilling finish saw Josef Newgarden pass Pato O'Ward with two turns left on the final lap to clinch back-to-back Indy 500 wins for the Team Penske star.

Here's one-liners for the full 33-car field on how they fared in Sunday's race.

1. Josef Newgarden — The milk tasted sweeter the second time around.

2. Pato O’Ward — Second place frustrates young IndyCar phenom.

3. Scott Dixon — The second win eludes IndyCar’s modern legend.

4. Alexander Rossi — Not quite enough at the end, but a finish to be proud of.

5. Alex Palou — Maintains points lead with solid result.

6. Scott McLaughlin — Leading the most laps led to his best Indy finish.

7. Kyle Kirkwood — Robust showing for Andretti’s sole finisher.

8. Santino Ferrucci — Strong early momentum could not be sustained late.

9. Rinus VeeKay — Another solid race for Ed Carpenter Racing’s star racer.

10. Conor Daly — Race’s biggest gainer had perhaps his best drive at Indy.

11. Callum Ilott — Shaky race start leads to great recovery effort.

12. Christian Rasmussen — Top finishing rookie performed very well in his first IndyCar oval race.

13. Christian Lundgaard — Turned the race’s fastest lap in an impressive showing.

14. Takuma Sato — Didn’t quite get the winning magic back this time with RLL Racing.

15. Graham Rahal — Showed well after a frustrating qualifying weekend.

16. Sting Ray Robb — Prayer powered him to lead 23 laps.

17. Ed Carpenter — Finished where he started.

18. Kyle Larson — Speeding on pit road can destroy a promising race.

19. Romain Grosjean — Kept it all together to master the challenge of finishing.

20. Helio Castroneves — The Drive for Five stays alive.

21. Kyffin Simpson — Never put a wheel wrong all race long.

22. Agustin Canapino —Pit road speeding penalty ruins otherwise competitive race.

23. Colton Herta — Light contact eliminates a young charger’s chances.

24. Will Power — Late accident throws wrench into championship chase.

25. Marco Andretti — An unfortunate spin keeps the Andretti family out of victory lane.

26. Ryan Hunter-Reay — A very impressive save for a very unfortunate ending.

27. Felix Rosenqvist — His race ended better than last year’s race, even if it ended earlier.

28. Linus Lundqvist — Four wide doesn’t work for a rookie at Indianapolis.

29. Katherine Legge — Engine failure ends frustrating month for popular racer.

30. Marcus Armstrong — Engine failure robs rookie of promising run.

31. Tom Blomqvist — A rookie mistake proves costly for others.

32. Pietro Fittipaldi — Did the right thing but was an unfortunate victim.

33. Marcus Ericsson — A frustrating end to a frustrating month.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indy 500 one-liners: How every driver finished the thrilling 2024 race