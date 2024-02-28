Advertisement

Indiana's Assembly Hall evacuated in bizarre scene midway through game vs. Wisconsin

Jason Owens
Staff writer
More than 17,000 fans filed out of Assembly Hall midway through the second half of Tuesday's game.(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Indiana's Assembly Hall was evacuated Tuesday mid-game in a bizarre scene during the Hoosiers' Big Ten clash against Wisconsin.

Fans, staff and players returned moments later after what appeared to be a false alarm.

The evacuation took place with the game tied at 54-54 midway through the second half. The capacity crowd of 17,222 fans was told over the public address system to leave their seats and the building.

The fire alarm blared as the last few fans in the arena filed out.

Fans didn't go far. They huddled outside while waiting to hear what was next.

Indiana announced that the evacuation was due to alarms going off, but offered no other details at the time.

Roughly 15 minutes after the evacuation, fans were invited back in. There apparently was no fire.

Players warmed up and resumed play moments later.

As for what triggered the fire alarm, that remained unclear. But fire officials had issued an all clear.

Fans who returned were treated to a 74-70 Indiana win — and an experience they're unlikely to forget.