Indiana State transfer guard Ryan Conwell commits to Xavier Musketeers

Indiana State guard Ryan Conwell (3) is the latest Xavier commit via the transfer portal.

Xavier's busy week rebuilding the roster through the transfer portal has continued.

According to On3 Sports, Indiana State transfer guard Ryan Conwell has committed to the Musketeers.

NEWS: Indiana State star transfer Ryan Conwell has committed to Xavier, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-4 sophomore guard averaged 16.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game this season. Shot 40% from three. https://t.co/R6JIeDQdUf pic.twitter.com/nP4FBy8ueF — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 19, 2024

Conwell becomes the third player added by Xavier through the transfer portal this week, joining Oklahoma center John Hugley IV and Toledo guard Dante Maddox Jr. Conwell's commitment comes shortly after Desmond Claude, the Big East's Most Improved Player last season, announced that he was entering the transfer portal.

Conwell began his career at South Florida in 2023, where he averaged 5.1 points over 32 games (21 starts). The 6-foot-4 guard and Indianapolis native transferred to Indiana State, where he helped lead the Sycamores to a 32-7 record. Indiana State was one of the many snubs for the NCAA Tournament. They settled on an NIT berth, reaching the championship game where they fell to Xavier-rival Seton Hall, 79-77.

Ryan Conwell (3) had 18 points against Cincinnati in the quarterfinals of the NIT on March 26, 2024.

Indiana State head coach Josh Schertz left the team to become the next head coach at Saint Louis. Conwell entered the transfer portal three days later. He had a relatively quiet recruiting process. He visited Xavier recently and later canceled a planned visit to Ohio State, according to multiple reports.

Conwell was the second-leading scorer for the Sycamores last season at 16.6 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals. Conwell was a second-team all-Missouri Valley Conference selection and was named to the league's Newcomer Team, as well.

Conwell brings elite shooting ability to the Musketeers backcourt. Last season, he was fifth in the MVC in field goal percentage (48.2%) and second in 3-pointers per game (2.9). Xavier has now added two players in Maddox and Conwell that shot over 40% from beyond the arc a season ago. Conwell buried 109 triples, which was second in the conference.

Despite the loss of Claude, Xavier's backcourt looks loaded with firepower with Maddox and Conwell's shooting prowess and Dayvion McKnight returning to run the show after ranking 19th in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Indiana State transfer guard Ryan Conwell commits to Xavier Musketeers