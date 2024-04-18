Toledo transfer guard Dante Maddox Jr. announces commitment to Xavier Musketeers

Toledo transfer Dante Maddox Jr. (21) committed to Xavier on Thursday.

The Xavier Musketeers have added to their backcourt for the second time this offseason.

On Thursday afternoon, Toledo transfer guard Dante Maddox Jr. announced his commitment to Xavier live on the Field of 68 YouTube channel, picking the Musketeers over Illinois, Michigan, Louisville and Creighton.

Maddox visited Xavier on Wednesday after previous trips to Louisville and Illinois, and the Musketeers made him a top priority.

Maddox had trimmed his list of potential suitors to five, but multiple reports had Xavier as one of the top programs in the running for the experienced guard with one year of eligibility remaining. By Thursday afternoon, 247Sports and On3 Sports each had a Crystal Ball Prediction of Xavier for the Chicago Heights, Illinois native.

"We know the track record of Sean Miller. He was just so consistent the whole way through. From Day 1, he told me what it was. To the last day on my visit, that never changed, never wavered and never switched," Maddox said of Xavier in the recruiting process. "He sees something in me similar to what I personally see in myself. That's something that I can't help but to want to be a part of. Personally, it was a tough decision but when it came down to it, I felt like it was a no-brainer."

Maddox is Xavier's third commitment out of the transfer portal since the season ended and second in the last three days after Oklahoma big man John Hugley joined the Musketeers on Tuesday.

Toledo transfer guard Dante Maddox Jr. (21) is a career 40.1% three-point shooter.

A four-star prospect in the 247Sports transfer rankings, Maddox averaged a career-high 15.6 points per game last season to help lead Toledo to its fourth consecutive Mid-American Conference (MAC) regular-season title. Maddox began his career at Cal State Fullerton, where he averaged 8.9 points in 39 games (20 starts) over two seasons.

A career double-digit scorer (11.7 points per game), Maddox immediately slides in as one of Xavier's best perimeter threats. The Musketeers needed to replace Quincy Olivari's production from beyond the arc after setting the single-season school record for 3-pointers and Maddox is a step in the right direction. In four collegiate seasons, Maddox is a career 40.1% three-point shooter and was fourth in the MAC last season in triples per game (2.3).

During the 2022-23 season, Maddox shot a career-high 45.1% from distance and was over 40% last year. He had an effective field goal percentage of 53.8% last season, according to KenPom, the highest of any Toledo player who was used on at least 20% of possessions.

Xavier's backcourt has a pair of new faces to it with the transfer portal additions. That position group, which carried the lion's share of the workload for the Musketeers last season, now includes Desmond Claude, Dayvion McKnight, Trey Green, incoming freshman Jonathan Powell, Furman transfer Marcus Foster and Maddox. Dailyn Swain can be thrown into that group, too, as a guard/forward.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Toledo transfer guard Dante Maddox Jr. commits to Xavier Musketeers