Indiana football gets secondary help with commitment from ODU safety Shawn Asbury

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football received a verbal commitment from Old Dominion safety Shawn Asbury on Thursday.

Much of the Hoosiers new coaching staff got a close look at Asbury with the defensive back playing for JMU's Sun Belt rival. The Dukes won the regular matchup between the teams 30-27 to stay undefeated at the time.

Asbury had 93 tackles (38 solo) with six for a loss, four pass breakups and one interception last season.

The former three-star prospect out of Stafford, Virginia signed with Boston College coming out of North Stafford High School. He had 26 scholarship offers including ones from Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Kansas.

More: Indiana's projected scholarship chart: The numbers going into early signing day

Asbury transferred for the first time after redshirting that fall. He played two seasons for ODU and earned All-Sun Belt Conference honorable mention in 2023.

The addition gives Indiana a veteran piece in a secondary that's seen significant turnover since the end of last season — Noah Pierre exhausted his eligibility and three players entered the transfer portal (Louis Moore, Phillip Dunnam and Jordan Grier). They each played at least 300 defensive snaps for the Hoosiers last season.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana football lands verbal commitment from ODU safety Shawn Asbury