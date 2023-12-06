Indiana football projected scholarship chart at start of Curt Cignetti’s tenure

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football’s new coach Curt Cignetti has plenty of room to reshape the roster going into his first season.

The roster is in a near-complete state of flux after 22 scholarship players entered the transfer portal, one entered the NFL draft with eligibility left (Mike Katic) and another six players exhausted their eligibility.

There could be further attrition — the fall transfer window is open from Dec. 4 through Jan. 2 — and there are nine seniors who could decide not to take advantage of the extra year of COVID-19 eligibility. Cignetti also has the option of recruiting some of IU’s own players who entered the portal in hopes of convincing them to stay.

As of Dec. 6, Indiana has 50 projected scholarships well below the NCAA’s 85-player scholarship limit. The good news for the Hoosiers is that the NCAA's Division I Council voted to eliminate the annual limits on scholarship counters (it used to be 25 players), so Cignetti will be able to replenish the roster

Here’s a look at where things stand:

Seniors: 17

Juniors: 9

Sophomores: 14

Freshmen: 10

Scholarship players for 2024: 50

Quarterbacks (2)

Tayven Jackson (R-Soph);

Broc Lowry (R-Fr)

Running backs (3)

Wide Receiver (7)

Cam Camper (Sr)*;

E.J. Williams (Sr)*;

Andison Coby (Sr);

Omar Cooper Jr. (R-Soph);

Kamryn Perry (R-Soph);

Derrick Bohler (R-Fr);

Orlando Greenlow (R-Fr)

Tight Ends (5)

Bradley Archer (R-Sr)*;

James Bomba (R-Jr);

Brody Foley (R-Soph);

Anthony Miller (R-Fr);

Sam West (R-Fr)

Offensive line (8)

Max Longman (R-Sr)*;

Noah Bolticoff (R-Jr);

Cooper Jones (R-Jr);

Vincent Fiacable (R-Jr);

Bray Lynch (R-Soph);

Austin Barrett (R-Fr);

Bubba Jeffries (R-Fr);

William Larkins (R-Fr)

Defensive tackle (3)

Philip Blidi (R-Sr)*;

Robby Harrison (Soph);

J'Mari Monette (R-Soph)

Defensive end (5)

Trey Laing (R-Sr)*;

Marcus Burris Jr. (R-Jr);

Venson Sneed Jr. (R-Soph);

TaDeerius Collins (R-Fr)

Linebackers (7)

Lanell Carr (Sr)*;

Darryl Minor (Sr)*;

Joshua Rudolph (Sr)*;

Jackson Schott (R-Jr);

Anthony Jones (R-Soph);

Isaiah Jones (R-Soph);

Kaiden Turner (R-Soph)

Cornerbacks (5)

Jamier Johnson (Sr);

Kobee Minor (R-Sr);

Nicolas Toomer (R-Sr);

JoJo Johnson (R-Jr);

Jamari Sharpe (R-Soph)

Safeties (4)

Josh Sanguinetti (R-Sr)*;

Bryson Bonds (R-Sr);

Amare Ferrell (Soph)

Tyrik McDaniel (Soph)

Kicker (1)

Nicolas Radicic (R-Fr)

Punter/Long Snapper (1)

James Evans (Sr)

* Seniors with COVID-19 year of eligibility left

Indiana players in the transfer portal (date entered):

QB Dexter Williams (11/26)

QB Brendan Sorsby (11/26)

LB Myles Jackson (11/26)

DT LeDarrius Cox (11/27)

DT Patrick Lucas Jr. (11/27)

DB James Monds III (11/27)

LB Jared Casey (11/27)

DT Nick James (11/27)

RB Trent Howland (11/27)

K Chris Freeman (11/27)

WR Donoven McCulley (11/27)

OL Zach Carpenter (11/27)

TE Aaron Steinfeldt (11/27)

OL Carter Smith (11/27)

OL Kahlil Benson (11/27)

OL Matthew Bedford (11/27)

S Phillip Dunnam (11/27)

S Louis Moore (11/29)

OL Joshua Sales Jr (11/29)

WR Jaquez Smith (12/1)

S Jordan Grier (12/6)

S Jordan Shaw (12/6)

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: What IU football's projected scholarship looks like after 2023 season