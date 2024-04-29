Indiana football corner Kobee Minor enters transfer portal at end of spring window

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football corner Kobee Minor is entering the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. His bio was removed from IU's official roster page as of Monday afternoon.

The move comes just one day before the spring transfer window closes.

Minor's older brother Darryl Minor Jr. entered the portal the day after IU wrapped up spring practice as a grad transfer.

It was a surprising departure for the Hoosiers with Minor in the mix to return as starter at the position. He was the team's veteran most player at the position with 34 career games including nine starts. Minor received All-Big Ten honorable mention honors last year with 29 tackles (20 solo) and four pass breakups.

According to Pro Football Focus, he only allowed 18 receptions on 35 targets for 351 yards and one touchdown. He led all IU corners with 615 defensive snaps plays.

Minor signed with the Hoosiers last year after spending three seasons at Texas Tech. He landed in the Big 12 coming out of Lake Dallas High School as a three-star prospect in the 2020 signing class with 15 scholarship offers including ones from California, Iowa State, Kansas and Houston.

Indiana was already looking to add more depth in the secondary even before Minor's departure. The Hoosiers brought back a trio of experienced corners — Minor, Nic Toomer and Jamari Sharpe all played 500-plus snaps last year — but Toomer moved over to safety at the start of spring. Sharpe worked with the first-team defense in the spring game.

Jamier Johnson, JoJo Johnson and FCS All-American corner Cedarius Doss will be competing for playing time in the fall along with a handful summer enrollees.

Minor is Indiana's 11th scholarship player to enter the transfer portal during the spring window. The key other departure on defense during the spring was defensive tackle Philip Blidi, who recently verbally committed to Auburn.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

