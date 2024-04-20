Three Indiana football reserves enter portal after spring practice wraps up

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football had three reserve players enter the transfer portal on Friday. The Hoosiers wrapped up spring practice on Thursday night with a scrimmage at Memorial Stadium.

Linebacker Darryl Minor Jr. entered the portal as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility left. He's had stints at Tyler Junior College and UTEP before signing with IU alongside his brother Kobee Minor in 2023. He did not play in any games last season.

Redshirt freshmen offensive lineman William Larkins also entered the transfer portal with four years of eligibility left as did fellow 2023 signee Bubba Jefferies.

The previous coaching staff signed 14 high school players n the 2023 cycle and only seven of them remain on the team. Other recent departures from the signing class include quarterback Broc Lowry, wide receiver Derrick Bohler and Anthony Miller Jr.

Larkins was a three-star signee out of Chaminade-Madonna Prep with five scholarship offers coming out of high school including ones from Michigan and UCF. He didn't play in any games while redshirting last fall.

Jefferies was a three-star signee as well out of Alcoa High School in Tennessee. He had 17 scholarship offers including ones from Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami and Oregon. He missed last season with an undisclosed injury.

Indiana will still have a crowded offensive line room in the fall with four 2024 signees arriving next month. James Madison transfer Nick Kidwell will also be back in the mix after missing spring while recovering from an injury. The coaching staff came out of spring practice feeling good about the depth they have.

