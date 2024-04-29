Inaugural FREE community event: Learn A Little About Golf Night

Apr. 29—DICKINSON — The term "free" grabs attention and that is exactly what the Hettinger Public Golf Course Board of Directors is trying to do with their upcoming Learn A Little About Golf Night event. On Wednesday, May 8, all will be welcome to visit the Hettinger Public Golf Course from 5-7 pm and get an introduction to the beautifully honest and stress-relieving game of golf. The event aims to bridge the gap between curiosity and venture, with volunteer instructors donating their time on the driving range to teach the fundamentals.

Located approximately 5 miles Southeast of Hettinger, the Hettinger Public Golf Course is a 9-hole course with grass greens and a full clubhouse available for events. With membership dwindling in recent years, the newly appointed board is committed to actively seeking the next generation of golfing enthusiasts, particularly among the youth. They aim to share their knowledge of the game, highlight the lifelong benefits of playing, and showcase the amenities of their golf course and clubhouse to the community.

"It's an introductory night for anyone, whether they're youth, adults, or grandparents. Age doesn't matter," said board member Ted Uecker. "Our hope is to build membership at our course. We need those membership dollars to maintain our grounds and staff, as well as to acquire new equipment for course maintenance. So we're hoping for a warm and welcoming occasion."

Ted Uecker, a longtime golfer who began playing at the age of 5, right there in Hettinger, inherited his love for the sport from his parents. The current golf course was erected when Joe and Hazel Manning converted strips of farmland and shelterbelts into a nine-hole, sand-green golf course in 1961. Golf has history within the town of Hettinger and is just one of 141 golf courses within the state.

Uecker emphasized that golf is truly a game for all ages and teaches important virtues of integrity and honesty to the youth.

"It's a way to make new friends and for children to learn a sport they can play their whole lives because most sports end after high school," he said. "There are a lot of golf courses around the world and we are one of them and we would like to have people come and play golf with us."

At the Learn A Little About Golf Night event, 6 to 8 seasoned golfers will serve as instructors, ready to assist novices of all levels. Instruction will cover three key areas of golf: grip, stance, and swing. Families are encouraged to participate, with clubs, tees, and range balls provided for both youth and adults.

Moreover, it's an ideal opportunity for a date night without the kids, as each participant will receive one free beverage, and the kitchen will be serving hotdogs and pizzas.

The clubhouse, recently updated, features a full bar, dining room, and kitchen area equipped with new appliances and renovated floors. In May, they will hold their All-League meeting on the 15th to discuss men's, women's, youth, and mixed couples golf leagues for the summer. Additionally, a youth golf camp sponsored by the local BetterLife branch will be held on the 29th and 30th.

The board is exercising creativity and resilience in their efforts to promote the golf course and sustain their local golf community, a challenging task in the small town of Hettinger, but one they believe is worth pursuing.

For those who have ever wanted to pick up a golf club and give it a swing, this event is for you. Come out and give it a try, with nothing to lose but boredom. And if the golf course or the company speak to you, consider a membership that will help keep the community alive. The address of the golf course is 202 3rd St SE, Hettinger, ND 58639.

"We're faced with a declining population and a decrease in the number of golfers over the past 10 or 12 years," Uecker remarked. "So our hope is to host this night to encourage people who have never picked up a golf club to come out, enjoy the outdoors, our clubhouse with a free beverage, and then visit our driving range."