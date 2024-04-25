IMG Academy four-star linebacker is still considering USC

Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng announced his list of top 13 schools. The USC Trojans made the cut. Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Notre Dame, Louisville, Florida State. Oregon, Miami, Florida, South Carolina and Stanford are also in the running.

Owusu-Boateng is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked the highest by at No. 24 overall in the Class of 2025. The On3 industry rankings put him at No. 62 nationally and as the No. 4 linebacker in his class, while the 247Sports composite has him at No. 69 in the nation overall and the ninth-best linebacker in the class.

The On3 recruiting prediction machine favors Florida with 27.9% odds to land a commitment from him, but South Carolina (19.6%), Georgia (12.7%) and Miami (10.6%) are still in the race, too.

After spending his sophomore season at Hyattsville (Maryland) Dematha Catholic, Owusu-Boateng transferred to IMG Academy for his junior season. In eight games tracked by MaxPreps, he collected 45 tackles, six for loss, a sack, a fumble recovery, and a pass breakup.

Owusu-Boateng is the younger brother of former Notre Dame All-American and current Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

NEWS: Four-Star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng has narrowed his list to 1️⃣3️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’2 210 LB from Manassas, VA is ranked as the No. 4 LB in ‘25 (per On3 Industry) Where Should He Go?⬇️https://t.co/sjwUNpwgVB pic.twitter.com/qfQpNTbhUe — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 21, 2024

