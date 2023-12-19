Illinois running back Reggie Love III transfers to Purdue football, Ryan Walters

Purdue football coach Ryan Walters hopes Reggie Love III has another big game against Indiana.

This time around, Love will look to run all over the Hoosiers in a Boilermakers uniform. On Sunday, the Illinois junior running back announced he would transfer to Purdue. Love has one season remaining of eligibility.

In four years at Illinois, Love played in 38 games and ran 242 times for 1,066 yards. This past year, he had a career-high 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns against IU. Love also missed four games in 2023 due to injuries.

Love was a four-star recruit by Rivals and a three-star according to 247Sports and ESPN.

Reggie Love III highlights

