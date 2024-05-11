Ike Taylor says what we’re all thinking about Steelers QB Justin Fields returning kicks

There’s no getting around the fact that Justin Fields is a dynamic runner. Since he entered the NFL in 2021, Fields has more rushing yards (2,200) and yards per attempt (6.2) than Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

One would think dynamic runner = dynamic kick returner — just not when you’ve been a starting quarterback in the league and could be called upon to do it again.

Just the notion of Fields returning kicks is illogical, given his increased exposure to injury. But, according to Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, special teams coordinator Danny Smith discussed it. Perhaps he should lay off the gum.

Former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor weighed in on the topic on the May 3 Bleav in Steelers podcast.

“Me personally, I wouldn’t use Justin Fields as no damn kick returner, man,” Taylor said. “We’re talking about a potential starting quarterback in the league.”

There are reasons why guys like Antonio Brown and Diontae Johnson no longer return kicks. It’s not smart. Nor would it be for Fields. For as exciting as it would be to watch, it would be equally nerve-wracking.

