ICYMI in Mets Land: NY blows late lead in loss to Phillies, a Kodai Senga update

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...

Sean Manaea was terrific across six innings for New York, but Edwin Diaz blew the save in an extra-inning loss to the Phillies

Despite the star closer's early-season struggles, the team remains confident in his ability to return to form

Kodai Senga provided an update on his injury situation, saying that he didn't think he'd be able to come back at 100 percent with his mechanics as it

Carlos Mendoza and the Mets are still working to learn about the right-hander through this meticulous rehab process

Right-hander Shintaro Fujinami was recalled from Triple-A and placed on the 15-day IL

Drew Smith also rejoined the team and he's expected to be activated from the IL prior to Tuesday's game