ICYMI in Mets Land: Extra-inning win over Cardinals; Kodai Senga getting closer
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Sunday, in case you missed it...
Harrison Bader delivered a two-out, game-tying single in the 11th inning before Mark Vientos blasted a two-run homer to center field to give the Mets a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field
Jose Quintana fired eight dominant innings, and Carlos Mendoza showed his managerial fitness with his instinctive approach with Quintana in the eighth inning
Kodai Senga is set to face High-A Brooklyn hitters on Monday as he takes an enormous step toward a return
David Peterson tossed two perfect innings in his first rehab start
Mets relief prospect Nate Lavender is likely facing Tommy John surgery