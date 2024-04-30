[Getty Images]

As "champions again, champions again, champions again - ole ole" rang out from the away end at Deepdale, former Foxes winger Matt Piper gave his assessment on the 3-0 victory which clinched the Championship title for already-promoted Leicester City.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast, Piper said: "We were already promoted but we wanted the icing on the cake with a good performance and a win against Preston North End.

"It warms your heart and brings a tear to your eye. They are bouncing around down there. They are so proud, because we've not had it all our own way in the previous 18 months to the start of this season.

"The manager has been questioned and so have the players. They have gone through some adversity, on and off the pitch, with the financial situation.

"But when it mattered and when they needed to, they dug really deep. That is what champions do."

Over 5,700 supporters made the trip and Piper praised the players for making their way over to the away end straight after full-time: "It is incredible. This is what you work for.

"You know when you were a little kid, and you wanted to become a professional footballer, these are the sorts of things you would see in your mind.

"It's not just the goals you score, the clearances you make, or the saves you make - it's standing in front of a packed out away end with your arms above your head, sliding on your knees, dancing around with your team-mates, knowing that you have secured promotion and won a trophy.

"They have finished it off in style.

"What a night. What a team. What a manager. What a performance this season."

