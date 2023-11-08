UNC Basketball commit James Brown signs letter of intent

The early signing period for college basketball begins on Wednesday as prospects are allowed to sign their national letter of intent to the program they committed to.

For Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels, they have a three-man 2024 class that is ranked among the best in the country. And all three are expected to sign over the next few days.

Getting things started on Wednesday was four-star center James Brown, a Chicago native who committed to North Carolina earlier in 2023. The big man signed his letter of intent and sent it over, becoming the first prospect in UNC’s class to do so:

"You never think that’s going to be you one day. And now it’s going to be.” James Brown is officially a Tar Heel. Story: https://t.co/eAcrFHwz14 pic.twitter.com/MXoXRaAGrL — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) November 8, 2023

Since committing to North Carolina, Brown has transferred schools, moving to Missouri to play at Link Academy, the same program Elliott Cadeau played it.

The 6-foot-9, 210-pound Brown picked UNC over 26 other offers in his recruitment as he too visits to Illinois, Michigan State, Missouri, and Notre Dame. Brown is ranked No. 91 nationally, the No. 14 center and the No. 5 player in the state of Missouri per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

UNC is now awaiting the letters from five-star recruits Drake Powell and Ian Jackson.

