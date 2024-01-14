Huskers offer JUCO lineman

Nebraska has been active in the transfer portal for the last several weeks, and the activity has continued with a recent offer to a JUCO prospect. Dylan Christley is a defensive lineman from Maricopa Junior College out of Arizona.

He also holds offers from Wyoming, UNLV, and Maryland. Christley recorded 30 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles during an eight-game season. The Huskers have already added six players via the transfer portal this offseason.

The Huskers currently rank 20th in On3’s 2024 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings. Nebraska has also seen ten players depart the program since the portal opened at the end of the regular season.

