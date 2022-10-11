Huskers basketball forecasted for Big Ten cellar in poll

A Big Ten men’s basketball preseason poll conducted by writers from The Athletic and The Columbus Dispatch was released on Monday as Big Ten media days kicked off in Minneapolis.

After nearly slipping out of the NCAA Tournament last season, the Indiana Hoosiers were tabbed as the preseason favorites in the poll, which is not the official Big Ten preseason poll. Trayce Jackson-Davis (18.3 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game in 2021-22), who was the poll’s preseason Player of the Year, returns for Mike Woodson’s squad, along with second-team honoree Xavier Johnson. Five-star recruit and now Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino joins the fray as well as the Hoosiers look for their first conference title in seven years.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers did not receive such a favorable prospectus and were predicted to finish last in the Big Ten after a 10-22 season overall and 4-16 record in conference play last season. The Huskers’ mark in Big Ten action matched Minnesota for the worst in the conference.

None of the Huskers’ hoopers received a vote in any all-conference team voting but Nebraska’s youthful new-look group could be candidates to surprise.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg no longer has the services of Alonzo Verge, Kobe Webster and both Trey and Bryce McGowens, the latter of which was drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft by Charlotte Hornets.

Transfers Sam Griesel (14.3 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 3.4 APG in 2021 at North Dakota State), Emmanuel Bandoumel (10.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG at SMU) and Juwan Gary (6.5 PPG at Alabama) will infuse new blood on the court in Lincoln, along with a crop of JUCO transfers and freshman Ramel Lloyd, a four-star recruit out of nationally-ranked Sierra Canyon High School in California.

The Huskers’ biggest returner is senior forward Derrick Walker, who started every game last year. Walker led Nebraska in rebounds and broke the Huskers’ single-season record for field goal percentage by shooting 68.3% from the field.

The results of the poll are listed below, with each team’s number of total voting points, first-place votes and all-conference honorees, according to the poll.

#14: Nebraska

Points: 42

First-place votes: 0

All-conference honorees: None

#13: Northwestern

Points: 56

First-place votes: 0

All-conference honorees: Boo Buie (receiving votes)

#12: Minnesota,

Points: 86

First-place votes: 0

All-conference honorees: Jamison Battle (2nd team), Dawson Garcia (receiving votes for Transfer of the Year and for all-conference)

#11: Penn State

Points: 118

First-place votes: 0

All-conference honorees: Jalen Pickett (receiving votes)

#10: Maryland

Points: 153

First-place votes: 0

All-conference honorees: Donta Scott (receiving votes), Jahmir Young (receiving votes for all-conference and Transfer of the Year)

#9: Wisconsin

Points: 191

First-place votes: 0

All-conference honorees: Chucky Hepburn (2nd team), Tyler Wahl (2nd team)

#8: Rutgers

Points: 202

First-place votes: 0

All-conference honorees: Clifford Omoruyi (1st team), Caleb McConnell (receiving votes), Paul Mulcahy (receiving votes)

#7: Iowa

Points: 235

First-place votes: 1

All-conference honorees: Kris Murray (1st team, receiving votes for Player of the Year), Patrick McCaffrey (receiving votes)

#6: Ohio State

Points: 253

First-place votes: 0

All-conference honorees: Justice Sueing (receiving votes), Zed Key (receiving votes), Brice Sensabaugh (receiving votes for Freshman of the Year)

#5: Purdue

Points: 279

First-place votes: 1

All-conference honorees: Zach Edey (1st team)

#4: Michigan State

Points: 281

First-place votes: 0

All-conference honorees: Malik Hall (receiving votes), AJ Hoggard (receiving votes), Tyson Walker (receiving votes), Tre Holloman (receiving votes for Freshman of the Year)

#3: Michigan

Points: 328

First-place votes: 1

All-conference honorees: Hunter Dickinson (Player of the Year), Jett Howard (receiving votes for Freshman of the Year), Jaelin Llewellyn (receiving votes for all-conference team and Transfer of the Year)

#2: Illinois

Points: 339

First-place votes: 6

All-conference honorees: Terrence Shannon (Transfer of the Year, 2nd team), Matthew Mayer (receiving votes for all-conference and Transfer of the Year), Coleman Hawkins (receiving votes), RJ Melendez (receiving votes), Skyy Clark (receiving votes for Freshman of the Year), Ty Rodgers (receiving votes for Freshman of the Year)

#1: Indiana

Points: 377

First-place votes: 19

All-conference honorees: Trayce Jackson-Davis (1st team, receiving votes for Player of the Year), Jalen Hood-Schifino (Freshman of the Year), Xavier Johnson (2nd team), Race Thompson (receiving votes)

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire