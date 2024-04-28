Huntsville Havoc fall in SPHL President’s Cup Finals game two, Rivermen force winner-take-all game three

PEORIA, Ill. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Havoc couldn’t come back from a bad start, as the Peoria Rivermen got the 6-4 win on home ice in game two of the SPHL President’s Cup Finals, forcing a game three.

The Rivermen scored three goals in the first 15 minutes to get out to a commanding lead. The Havoc scored with four seconds left on the power play to make it a one-goal game after one. The Havoc then got it to a one-goal game twice but were never able to find the equalizer.

Cole Reginato scored twice while Eric Henderson and Jack Jaunich each scored once for Huntsville.

Winner-take-all for the SPHL President’s Cup Title will be Sunday at 5:15 p.m. in Peoria. The Havoc are playing for their fourth-ever SPHL championship and their first since 2019.

