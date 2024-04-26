Hunter Dickinson says he is returning to KU next season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KU big man Hunter Dickinson is coming back to the Allen Fieldhouse for another season.

After speculation from fans on if Dickinson would enter his name in the NBA Draft or return to Kansas for one more year, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his decision.

Dickinson’s post was a reply to KU head coach Bill Self, who posted “Hey (Hunter), have you made a decision yet? Everybody wants to know what you’re thinking?”

Dickinson responded, saying “Yeah you’re right coach. I guess it’s time to tell everyone I’m coming back! Rock Chalk!”

The former Michigan transfer is coming back for one final season in 2024-2025, after averaging 17.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Jayhawks last season.

Dickinson was a focal point of the Jayhawks offense last season, and he shot 54.8% from the field and 35.4% from three.

The Jayhawks finished their season with a loss to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season.

