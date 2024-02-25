Hunter Dickinson helps Kansas Jayhawks muscle past Texas Longhorns in Big 12 basketball

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell shoots under pressure from Kansas center Hunter Dickinson during the first half of the Jayhawks' 86-67 victory over the Longhorns on Saturday night. Dickinson led all scorers with 20 points.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Hunter Dickinson scored 20 points and KJ Adams had 16 to help No. 9 Kansas romp past Texas 86-67 Saturday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

All five Kansas starters scored in double figures as Johnny Furphy contributed 16, Dajuan Harris had 14 and Nicolas Timberlake scored 13.

Kansas (21-6, 9-5), which trails Houston by two games and Iowa State by one in the Big 12 standings, gained separation midway through the first half with a 12-0 run to take a 28-15 lead.

The streak was highlighted by two jams. Furphy cut behind a defender and threw it down between two Longhorns to get it started. Two minutes later, Timberlake leaped over Dylan Disu for an alley-oop slam from Harris on a two-on-one fast break. The crowd erupted, and Kansas used that momentum to distance itself and take a 45-25 lead at halftime.

The Jayhawks outscored Texas 52-34 in the paint as Kansas hit 32 of 52, or 62%, from the field. Texas hit 26 of 62, or 42%, from the field. Poor shooting early haunted the Longhorns, who are tied for ninth in the Big 12.

Texas (17-10, 6-8) was led by Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell with 12 points each.

Kevin McCullar Jr., the Jayhawks’ leading scorer, missed the game because of a lingering knee injury. Before the game, Kansas coach Bill Self said McCullar is considered week to week. He has missed four Big 12 games this season.

Texas will travel to No. 23 Texas Tech on Tuesday night, and Kansas will host No. 25 BYU the same night.

