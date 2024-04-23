Hull add Briscoe & Chamberlain as McIntosh joins Leigh

Hull FC have re-signed winger Tom Briscoe on an 18-month deal from Leigh Leopards, with outside back Darnell McIntosh moving the other way on a two-and-a-half year contract.

Briscoe, 34, follows Leopards team-mate Ed Chamberlain to Hull FC, after his loan deal was confirmed earlier on Tuesday.

Former England winger Briscoe left Hull for Leeds in 2013 having scored 90 tries in 147 games, and went on to win two Grand Finals and three Challenge Cups at Leeds.

He was a Challenge Cup winner again last term with Leigh, but returns to the club at which he made his debut.

"It's an opportunity for me to join the club at an exciting period," Briscoe said.

"It also gives me a chance to share my experience with a promising group of young players. I would love to see a great club like Hull FC get back to where they deserve to be."

McIntosh, 26, scored 23 tries in 53 games for Hull following his move from Huddersfield, including nine this season.

Leigh director of rugby Chris Chester said: "Darnell is an exciting player who will add speed, creativity and finishing power to our backline.

"He's got a lot of experience of playing at the top level despite only being in his mid-20s."

Meanwhile, Chamberlain played in the Leopards' Challenge Cup final win over Hull KR last season and has also turned out for Widnes Vikings and Salford Red Devils.

The Ireland international has 17 tries in 30 appearances for Leigh and is expected to be in the squad for Sunday's game against Leeds Rhinos.