Howe warns of 'cost' should Wilson leave

Eddie Howe has warned Newcastle's owners it would be costly to replace Callum Wilson if he were to leave this summer.

The 32-year-old England striker, who is set to return from injury, is under contract at St James' Park until the end of next season, but - with the club facing difficult decisions to meet profit and sustainability regulations - has been linked with a move away.

Wilson, who has only managed 22 appearances this term, is still deeply admired by a manager who also worked with him at Bournemouth.

"It's undoubted how I feel about Callum, how I feel about his qualities and what he can offer the team," Howe said. "If you lose a player of that quality, to then find a player of equal standard will cost the club a lot of money.

"That's always the big talking point about any business we do in the summer. If you lose a player, how can you replace him with the same quality with Financial Fair Play implications around the corner?"